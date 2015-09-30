PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12
Sept 30 Athena IT-Group A/S :
* Said on Tuesday is to seek delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, First North
* Will propose delisting on AGM to be held on Oct. 23
* Once the company's application for delisting is approved by First North, shareholders will be offered to sell their shares to Athena IT-Group at 12.5 Danish crowns per share, which is a higher price then Athena IT-Group stock's closing price on Sept. 29
* Seeks delisting as the number of trades in the company's shares is very limited
