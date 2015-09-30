BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 29 Edison SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Piotr Sobis resigns as the company's chairman of the supervisory board as of Sept. 28
