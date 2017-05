Sept 30 First Capital SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday its H1 net profit at 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million)

* Consolidated net asset value at June 30 at 30.7 million euros

* The Half-Year report has been prepared for the first time in accordance with IAS/IFRS standards therefore the company does not give comparable figures for the same period of the last year

($1 = 0.8895 euros)