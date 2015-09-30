Sept 30 Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday its H1 net loss of 569,820 euros ($640,705.61) versus pro forma net loss of 940,857 a year ago

* H1 net loss after adjustments of 569,820 euros versus pro forma net profit after adjustments of 260,574 a year ago

* H1 production value of 2.3 million euros versus pro forma production value of 2.4 million euros a year ago

* Since the Half-Year report was prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS standards and that in course of 2014 significant corporate changes took place the comparison figures for H1 2014 are pro forma

