Sept 30 Soft drinks maker Kofola S.A.

* Kofola says intends to admit shares in Kofola Ceskoslovensko to trading on Prague Stock Exchange, planned to occur on or about Oct 1

* Kofola says intends increase of registered share capital of Kofola Ceskoslovensko by way of contribution by participating shareholders of all their shares in the company to Kofola Ceskoslovensko, planned to occur on or about Oct 8

* Kofola says if and when it happens, Kofola Ceskoslovensko will become the group's new holding company, Kofola will become at least 99.6 percent owned by Kofola Ceskoslovensko

* Kofola says Kofola Ceskoslovensko has intention to conduct squeeze out of minority investors in Kofola, then delist shares in Kofola from regulated trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange