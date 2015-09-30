(The company corrected the net loss figure to CHF 2.8 mln from 2.7 mln)

Sept 30 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Net loss increased to 2.8 million Swiss francs ($2.88 million) in first half of 2015 from 1.0 million francs in first half of 2014

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.6 million francs at 30 June 2015, compared to 2.1 million francs at end of 2014

* Research & development expenses increased to 0.9 million francs in first half of 2015 compared to 0.3 million francs in first half of 2014