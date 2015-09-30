BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Otrs AG :
* H1 revenue up 21.8 percent at 2.940 million euros ($3.30 million) (previuos year: 2.413 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA up at 63,000 euros (previous year: 19,000 euros)
* Outlook 2015: total revenue in 2015 of more than 6.0 million euros with a positive result above the previous year
* H1 annual result improved to plus 2,000 euros compared to minus 33,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Updates share move in paragraph 2, adds Netmarble and regulator no comment on length of the ban in paragraph 5)