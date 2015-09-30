BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :
* Said on Tuesday that it received information from one of its units in Poland, ASBIS PL Sp. z o.o. (Warsaw, Poland), that the local Tax Authorities have put some restrictions on its operations, following an investigation of this subsidiary's past transactions from 2012 and 2013
* Said believes that all allegations from the Tax Authorities are groundless and it are taking all relevant legal and other actions to protect its interests
* Said believes that the abovementioned situation will not have any material impact on its current or future results
