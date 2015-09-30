Sept 30 Kofola S.A.

* Kofola's new holding company Kofola Ceskoslovensko says board intends recommending payout ratio of around 30 percent of consolidated annual net profit for 2015 and future -prospectus to Prague listing

* Kofola Ceskoslovensko says, due to reorganisation, dividend for 2015 could be lower than declared 30 percent ratio -prospectus

