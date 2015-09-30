BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Arnoldo Mondadori SpA :
* Finalises sale of its 50 percent stake in joint venture Harlequin Mondadori, owned through its unit Mondadori Libri, to Harlequin Italia, a HarperCollins Publishers unit
* Transaction price is 8.3 million euros ($9.27 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1O88PCJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18