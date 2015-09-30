BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Tonna Electronique SA :
* H1 operating loss 190,000 euros ($212,268) versus loss of 15,000 euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 176,000 euros versus loss of 48,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18