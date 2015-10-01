Oct 1 Apetit Oyj :

* Said on Wednesday decided to sell its own 23.7 pct holding in Taimen Oy

* The transaction is expected to be completed in October

* Will book a non-recurring loss of 3.9 million euros on the transaction in Q3

(Gdynia Newsroom)