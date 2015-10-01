BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Oct 1 Apetit Oyj :
* Said on Wednesday decided to sell its own 23.7 pct holding in Taimen Oy
* The transaction is expected to be completed in October
* Will book a non-recurring loss of 3.9 million euros on the transaction in Q3
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won