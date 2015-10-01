Oct 1 Lucisano Media Group SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday its H1 net profit of 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) versus 1.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 15.6 million euros versus 15.7 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2015 revenue more than 15 percent higher than in FY 2014

