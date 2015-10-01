BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Signed on Wednesday a binding agreement to acquire 42 apartments from YIT Rakennus Oy for a debt-free purchase price of 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million)
* Also signed conditional agreements to sell five lots for a price of 2.6 million euros
* Says combined impact of the transactions and the change in the fair value of investment properties in July-August are estimated to be over 2 million euros for the third quarter result
Source text: bit.ly/1KNtxE2


* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share