Oct 1Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Signed on Wednesday a binding agreement to acquire 42 apartments from YIT Rakennus Oy for a debt-free purchase price of 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million)

* Also signed conditional agreements to sell five lots for a price of 2.6 million euros

* Says combined impact of the transactions and the change in the fair value of investment properties in July-August are estimated to be over 2 million euros for the third quarter result

Source text: bit.ly/1KNtxE2

($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)