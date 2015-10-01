BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 Hürriyet Gazetecilik Ve Matbaacilik :
* Said on Wednesday that merger ratio with Dogan Gazetecilik has been set at 57.71 percent according to KPMG report
* Said to raise capital by 404.4 million lira ($133.96 million) and to give 3.85 Hurriyet Gazetecilik share in exchange for 1 Dogan Gazetecilik share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.0189 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)