* Said on Wednesday that merger ratio with Dogan Gazetecilik has been set at 57.71 percent according to KPMG report

* Said to raise capital by 404.4 million lira ($133.96 million) and to give 3.85 Hurriyet Gazetecilik share in exchange for 1 Dogan Gazetecilik share

