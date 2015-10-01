Oct 1 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Said on Wednesday, is to implement a private placement encompassing a total of 999,999 new preference shares to two institutional investors

* Subscription price has been set at 166.30 Swedish crowns ($19.84) per preferential share

* Net proceeds from the issue amounts to 166,299,833.70 crowns

($1 = 8.3838 Swedish crowns)