BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* Said on Wednesday, is to implement a private placement encompassing a total of 999,999 new preference shares to two institutional investors
* Subscription price has been set at 166.30 Swedish crowns ($19.84) per preferential share
* Net proceeds from the issue amounts to 166,299,833.70 crowns
($1 = 8.3838 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share