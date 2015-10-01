BRIEF-Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical gets official approval from FDA for its product
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
Oct. 1 Euroespes SA :
* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 191,000 euros versus 134,000 euros year ago
* H1 profit before tax 24,000 euros versus 20,000 euros year ago
ARGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CUTS STAKE IN HUMANA TO 44.4%