BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Imvest SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday its net profit of 0.3 million euros ($334,260) versus a loss of 7.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 production value of 4.7 million euros versus 4.6 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share