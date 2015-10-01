Oct. 1 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it had reached a preliminary agreement to buy 50.01 percent stake in You Mobile Telecom Spain SL (Youmobile), a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO)

* As the first stage of the transaction Masmovil to subscribe for shares in amount of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) in a capital increase

* The agreement also provides for certain purchase and sale options among current partners of Youmobile and Masmovil to enable the takeover of 100 percent stake in Youmobile by Masmovil within five years

