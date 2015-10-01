BRIEF-Chongqing Department Store to invest in internet consumer finance company
* Says it plans to invest 266.2 million yuan ($38.56 million) in internet consumer finance company
Oct 1 Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 :
* Said on Wednesday that according to preliminary results of Hellerup Finans A/S tender offer, Hellerup Finans has received acceptances from shareholders representing 2.01 pct of shares and votes in Investeringsselskabet
* If final result will confirm such outcome of the offer, condition no. 2 of the tender offer on reaching more than 50.01 pct of the voting rights in Investeringsselskabet will not be met
* This would mean that tender offer is annulled
* Final results will be announced on Oct. 5
Source text: bit.ly/1iN8bx7
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will buy land and buildings located in Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea, from Denso Korea Electronics Corp, for 14.35 billion won