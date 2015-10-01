BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 Triboo Media SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday its H1 net profit 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) versus 0.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 15.9 million euros versus 14.1 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)