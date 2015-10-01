BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1SE Swiss Estates AG :
* Said on Wednesday H1 operating profit of 1.495 million Swiss francs ($1.53 million) (previous year: 556,000 francs)
* H1 pre-tax profit of 372,000 francs (previous year: 523,000 francs) and H1 net profit to 367,000 francs (previous year: 367,000 francs)
($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share