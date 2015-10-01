BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1Tatfondbank :
* Said on Wednesday it completed placement of 400 million shares at the price of 10 roubles a share
* In the course of the placement it signed a deal that 217.7 million shares will be acquired by Generating company OJSC for 2.18 billion roubles ($33.37 million)
* Also, 125.99 million shares will be acquired by Mortgage agency of the Republic of Tatarstan OJSC for 1.26 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1iNc84K

($1 = 65.3318 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share