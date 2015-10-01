Oct 1Tatfondbank :

* Said on Wednesday it completed placement of 400 million shares at the price of 10 roubles a share

* In the course of the placement it signed a deal that 217.7 million shares will be acquired by Generating company OJSC for 2.18 billion roubles ($33.37 million)

* Also, 125.99 million shares will be acquired by Mortgage agency of the Republic of Tatarstan OJSC for 1.26 billion roubles

