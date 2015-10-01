Oct. 1 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 59.0 million euros ($65.8 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 2.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 290,000 euros versus 586,000 euros year ago

* Expects FY 2015 revenue of 146.3 million euros and FY 2015 EBITDA of 11.5 million euros, assuming the consolidation of Neo and Youmobile as of Jan. 1

