BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1Youniq AG :
* Said on Wednesday H1 consolidated profit 0.6 million euros ($668,700.0) versus loss 3.8 million euros year ago
* H1 earnings from continuing operations 1.2 million euros versus loss 2.9 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: