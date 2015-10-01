BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 OTI Energy AG :
* Said on Wednesday H1 revenue 454,000 Swiss francs ($464,687.8) vs 553,000 Swiss francs year ago
* H1 loss before tax 28,000 francs vs loss 3.3 million francs year ago
* H1 net loss 143,000 francs vs loss 2.6 million francs year ago
($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9770 Swiss francs)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share