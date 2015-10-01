Oct 1 Think Media NV :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 revenue of 6.4 million euros ($7.1 million) vs 8.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss amounted to 3.7 million euros vs a loss of 5.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss group share amounted to 4.1 million euros vs a loss of 7.4 million euros a year ago

* Board is considering to further divest assets in the future to support subsidiaries

