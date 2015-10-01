Oct 1 Reinhold Europe AB :

* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Liberg Sweden AB (former: Dala Byggentreprenader AB), but instead intends to focus on core activities regarding real estate development

* Reinhold Europe informed about acquisition on Oct. 5, 2014 [ID: nL6N0S10QY]

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)