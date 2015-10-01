BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Reinhold Europe AB :
* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Liberg Sweden AB (former: Dala Byggentreprenader AB), but instead intends to focus on core activities regarding real estate development
* Reinhold Europe informed about acquisition on Oct. 5, 2014 [ID: nL6N0S10QY]
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share