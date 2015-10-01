BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct. 1 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Says since June it has acquired a complex with three logistics assets in Cabanillas (Guadalajara) for 46.6 million euros ($52.0 million), Cross Docking logistics platform in Getafe, Madrid for 11 million euros and two logistics assets in Gavilanes, Getafe for 28.1 million euros
* In July, the company acquired a land plot in the A-1 corridor of Madrid zoned for office use
* On Sept. 30 the company acquired Obraser SA which owns a 50 percent stake in Arturo Soria shopping center for 34.8 million euros
* Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA and its unit Testa Residencial SLU have refinanced a 53.2 million euros loan with ING Bank NV, Sucursal en Espana, with a term of 5 years, bullet repayment upon maturity and a total all-in cost below 2 percent

($1 = 0.8962 euros)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share