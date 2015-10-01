BRIEF-PR Times signs overdraft agreement
* Says it signed an overdraft agreement with the 9th bank on May 8
Oct 1 Boomerang SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders' meeting resolved on changing the company's name to Parcel Technik SA
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* TO DELIEVER IN Q2 AND Q3 2017 TO MAX HAMBURGER RESTURANTS