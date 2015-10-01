BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA):
- says board of supervisors has agreed to extend Chairman Gabriel Bernardino's term by another five years, from 2016-2021 Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28