BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct. 01 RTS Board:
* Says MVK Razvitiye common shares will be excluded from RTS Board as of Oct. 2
* Says company will be delisted based on the information that it has been excluded from register of companies
Source text: bit.ly/1MIW9PH
Further company coverage: [MVCRI>RTS]
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28