BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
October 1Institut Regional de Developpement de la Region Nord Pas de Calais SA :
* Reported on Wednesday, H1 revenue of 8.0 million euros ($8.9 million) vs 7.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income of 4.2 million euros vs 3.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income of 2.0 million euros vs 1.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1N3UrLL Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28