* Said on Wednesday that it increased capital in its wholly-owned unit, Robo Wash sp. z o.o., to 10.5 million zlotys ($2.8 million) from 200,000 zlotys

* Acquired 102,960 newly created shares of Robo Wash Sp. z o.o. and in exchange it transferred its car wash business under Robo Wash Center brand to the unit

($1 = 3.8040 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)