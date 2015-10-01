BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it increased capital in its wholly-owned unit, Robo Wash sp. z o.o., to 10.5 million zlotys ($2.8 million) from 200,000 zlotys
* Acquired 102,960 newly created shares of Robo Wash Sp. z o.o. and in exchange it transferred its car wash business under Robo Wash Center brand to the unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8040 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28