HKEX to unveil mainland commodity trading platform this week
* HKEX to unveil new details on Qianhai spot trading platform
Oct 1 Assiteca SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that it proposed FY 2014/15 dividend of 0.03 euro per share
* Ex-dividend date is Dec. 28
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HKEX to unveil new details on Qianhai spot trading platform
LONDON, May 8 Stricter European Union pollutant limits could lead to costly upgrades or the closure of one third of Europe's large-scale coal power plant capacity, a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) showed on Monday.