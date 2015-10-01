Oct 1 LVenture Group SpA :

* To co-invest with some business angels a total amount of 500,000 euros ($557,700.00) in Filo, a startup that created a device for managing personal objects

* LVenture group to provide 100,000 euros to the co-investment in Filo

