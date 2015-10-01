(Corrects second bullet point to say Merck started investigating novel immunotherapy alone, not together with Pfizer)

Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* Says avelumab alliance with Pfizer on track

* Says it started investigating a novel, potential first-in- class bi-functional immunotherapy in clinical trials

* Says working towards at least one additional launch per year in 2017-2022 for avelumab

* Says it expects more than 3,000 patients treated with avelumab by 2016 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)