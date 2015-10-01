Oct 1Rostelecom :

* Says it has redeemed 94.3 million ordinary and 33.3 million preferred shares, representing a 3.53 pct of all ordinary and 13.7 pct of all preferred shares

* As a result its share capital has decreased to 6.96 million roubles ($106,199.55) and is divided into 2.78 billion shares

* The redeemed shares were bought back by the company in the course of reorganization by spinning off its integrated mobile business in a subsidiary RT-Mobile

* Redemption of the shares has proportionally increased the stakes of Rostelecom's shareholders, in particular the state's stake (with VEB) is 52.99 pct in ordinary shares, and the stake of Mobitel LLC increased to 15.06 pct of ordinary and 30.79 pct of preferred shares

