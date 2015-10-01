BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen says almost 80,000 vehicles in Ireland affected by emissions software at centre of emissions scandal
* Volkswagen Ireland says affected customers will be contacted to get their vehicles corrected in the near future Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
May 8 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd :