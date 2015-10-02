BRIEF-Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083
Oct 2 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Said on Thursday, had agreed to sell ten properties in Augsburg, Bonn, Erlangen, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Stuttgart
* The price 1.40 billion Swedish crowns ($167.0 million), 22,200 crowns per square meter, is 37 pct higher than the book value at mid-year
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million