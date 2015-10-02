Oct 2 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Said on Thursday, had agreed to sell ten properties in Augsburg, Bonn, Erlangen, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Stuttgart

* The price 1.40 billion Swedish crowns ($167.0 million), 22,200 crowns per square meter, is 37 pct higher than the book value at mid-year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.3819 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)