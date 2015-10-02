Oct. 2 Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Said on Thursday that the Appointments and Remuneration Committee had agreed to propose to the board of the company Fernando Martinez Albacete as a new chief financial officer (CFO) of the company

* Martinez Albacete will replace Javier Lazaro, who said he would step down as CFO in late Oct

