Oct 2 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that the court of Busto Arsizio gave
its authorization to accept the offer of PHI Asset Management
Partners, SGECR, S.A. (PHI) to buy stake in Mascioni SpA
* Under the offer PHI to proceed directly or indirectly to
acquire entire stake in Mascioni held by Vincenzo Zucchi for
150,000 euros ($167,535) of which 100,000 euros will be granted
to advisor as success fee
* The net consideration after advisor's share corresponds to
the fair value of shareholding in Mascioni
* PHI commits to support Mascioni's composition with
creditors by subscribing its possible capital increase to ensure
that Mascioni will waive 500,000 euros of debt that Vincenzo
Zucchi owns it
* PHI is a fund specializing acquisition of troubled
companies with headquarters in Madrid, Spain
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)