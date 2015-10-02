Oct. 2 Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Said on Thursday it had bought back its debt from creditors for 85.3 million euros ($95.3 million) with a total discount of 11.1 million euros

* The funds used for the debt buy-back come from the sale of shares of DTS, Distribuidora de Television Digital SA on April 30

