Oct 2 AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Thursday its FY 2014/15 net loss of 41.2 million euros ($46.05 million) versus loss of 38.6 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014/15 revenue of 180.6 million euros versus 128.4 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)