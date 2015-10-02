Oct 2 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) :

* Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it completed its share repurchase program

* It bought-back 3.61 percent of its share capital at 15 zloty ($4.0)per share

* Currently it holds 3,738,946 own shares representing 6.24 percent stake

