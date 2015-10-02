BRIEF-Food empire says qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million
* Qtrly profit attributable US$6.3 million versus US$4 million
Oct 2 Les Hotels Baverez SA :
* Says on Thursday that on September 30, court of appeal confirms judgement of labor court on case opposing Les Hotels Baverez and 7 ex-employees
* Court of Appeal confirms that company is sentenced to pay 1,162,730 euros ($1.30 million), plus a complement of 140,000 euros concerning 2 ex-employees
* Is studying the possibilities to file an appeal in Cassation
* Qtrly net profit 15.6 million baht versus 14.1 million baht