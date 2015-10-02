BRIEF-Wonders Information to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 mln yuan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
Oct 2 Verbicom SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit, Versim SA, received order for delivery of IT hardware for a hospital
* The value of the order exceeds 320,000 zlotys ($84,164)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8021 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
* Loxley pcl - qtrly gross profit 596 million baht versus 494 million baht