 Said on Thursday that on Sept. 30 it signed a deal with Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. to sell rights on Gracja brand and a deal to lease rights on Gracja brand  Miraculum sold right to Gracja trademark, copyrights to the documentation and know-how for 1.8 million zlotys ($473,410) Under the lease deal, Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. leased Gracja brand to Miraculum for monthly lease fee of 0.75 percent of the net annual turnover from products sales Lease agreement was concluded for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021 Miraculum has option to buy back Gracja brand for no less than 1.5 million zlotys net, and can make the payment through the issue of shares, as long as the number of shares to be subscribed for by Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. won't exceed 3 million

