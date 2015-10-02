LONDON Oct 2 Glencore board member William Macaulay has bought more than $2.3 million worth of stock, it said on Friday, joining fellow board members backing the company whose share price has lost around 70 percent over the past year.

Former chief executive of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley John Mack bought $600,000 worth of stock, data showed on Thursday, following a similar move by former BP head Tony Hayward.

Macaulay is chief executive and chairman of energy focused US private equity firm First Reserve, which became a large shareholder of Glencore in 2011, but sold out of its holdings by June this year.

Glencore's shares have been battered by a collapse in global commodity prices over the past year and concerns about hefty debt. On Friday shares were up 5.3 percent at 11.34 GMT. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina; editing by Susan Thomas)