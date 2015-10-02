(Corrects date of the disbursements to Jan. 4, 2016 from Jan. 3, 2016 in the second bullet point. Company corrected its own statement.)

Oct 2 PRFoods AS :

* Registers share capital reduction to 7.7 million euros ($8.59 million) adopted on May, 28

* The new registered share capital of the Company is divided into 38,682,860 ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.20 euros per share

* Says monetary payments to shareholders related with reduction of share capital in total of 11.6 million euros, to be paid on Jan. 4, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1LWIYMj

